Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Sheila Neeld

Sheila Neeld Notice
Neeld Sheila Suddenly on Saturday 26th
January 2019, aged 81 years.
A dearly loved wife to Ray
and also devoted to Jasper the dog.
'She was my friend first,
my wife and my mentor'
Many thanks to Brenda and
Clive for all their help.
Sheila was liked by many.
The funeral will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 20th February at 12:35 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired, would be appreciated for the benefit of Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
Tel 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
