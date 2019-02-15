|
Neeld Sheila Suddenly on Saturday 26th
January 2019, aged 81 years.
A dearly loved wife to Ray
and also devoted to Jasper the dog.
'She was my friend first,
my wife and my mentor'
Many thanks to Brenda and
Clive for all their help.
Sheila was liked by many.
The funeral will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 20th February at 12:35 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired, would be appreciated for the benefit of Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
Tel 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
