MACDOUGAL (nee Royston)
Sheila Peacefully after a long illness at Woodfield Grange Care Home on 28th September 2019,
aged 84 years. Sheila, the beloved wife of the late Bob, the much loved mother of Ian, Neil and Craig,
a very dear mother-in-law to Emma and Tara, the cherished grandma of Paul, Jamie, India and Archie,
she will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 14th October at 11.15am. Donations in memory of Sheila may be made to Dementia Revolution
for which a plate will be available
at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019