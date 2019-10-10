Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Macdougal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Macdougal

Notice Condolences

Sheila Macdougal Notice
MACDOUGAL (nee Royston)
Sheila Peacefully after a long illness at Woodfield Grange Care Home on 28th September 2019,
aged 84 years. Sheila, the beloved wife of the late Bob, the much loved mother of Ian, Neil and Craig,
a very dear mother-in-law to Emma and Tara, the cherished grandma of Paul, Jamie, India and Archie,
she will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 14th October at 11.15am. Donations in memory of Sheila may be made to Dementia Revolution
for which a plate will be available
at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.