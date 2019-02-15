Home

Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:30
St Malachys R-C Church
Ovenden
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
13:00
Stoney Royd Cemetery
Siddal
Notice

Sheila Armstrong Notice
ARMSTRONG Sheila Bernadette
(née Mullen) On 31st January 2019, peacefully
at C.R.H. Sheila, aged 82 years,
of Ovenden.
Beloved wife of the late William (Billy) The dearly loved mother of Sharon, John, Neil and the late Kay.
A loving Nana, Great Nana,
Mother in law, Sister, Aunt and
a dear friend to many.
Requiem Mass at St Malachys R-C Church, Ovenden on Tuesday 19th February 2019 at 11.30 am followed by interment at Stoney Royd Cemetery, Siddal at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation c/o B.J.Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St Halifax HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
