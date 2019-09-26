|
|
|
PHILLIPS née Peel
Sharon Anne On September 3rd 2019,
suddenly at home, Shaz
aged 51 years, of Siddal.
Dearly loved sister of
Steven and Martyn,
beloved step daughter
of William and beloved auntie.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Tuesday October 1st at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but
donations to Diabetes UK
can be posted directly to Wells Lawrence House, 126 Back Church Lane, London, E1 1FH and
would be much appreciated.
Enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
Clare Road, tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please meet at the
crematorium and accept
this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019