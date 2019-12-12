|
|
|
Harwood Shalome On 7th December 2019.
Beloved daughter of Colin and Emma and sister of Faith and Caleb, passed away peacefully
at Calderdale Royal Hospital
from her lifelong brain
condition, aged 4 years old.
She has been an inspiration to many people, bringing peace and joy to those she smiled at and
will be sadly missed by family,
friends and all who knew her.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be
held at Elim Pentecostal Church,
St John's Road, Huddersfield
on Monday 23rd December
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only but donations in remembrance of Shalome for the Forget-me-not Hospice
would be greatly appreciated.
Any enquiries to Pearson Funeral Service, Manchester Road, Marsden, tel: 01484 844289
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019