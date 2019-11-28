Home

HODGSON Savile On November 19th 2019,
peacefully at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
Savile, aged 96 years of Pellon.
Dearly loved husband of Jean,
much loved dad of Richard
and his partner Gail.
Loving brother, brother-in-law
and uncle.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Thursday December 5th at 3pm. Family flowers only please,
but donations to Overgate Hospice and Pellon Baptist Church
would be much appreciated.
A plate will be provided on the day.
Enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel of Repose
25 Clare Road
Tel: 01422 353970.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019
