Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
14:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
HATTON Sarah Peacefully on 9th August at HRI, Sarah Jane, aged 48.
Beloved elder daughter of Jane and Douglas, adored mother of James, Eleanor and Martha, a much loved sister of Lucy, devoted partner of Nigel, treasured aunty to Iris, and
loved niece and cousin and
a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 22nd August 2019
at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu
to the MS Society.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service. Tel. 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 15, 2019
