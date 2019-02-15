Home

Simpsons Funeral Service
South Lane
Elland, West Yorkshire HX5 0HQ
01422 373531
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Sarah Cullen Notice
Cullen Sarah Suddenly at Huddersfield
Royal Infirmary on Monday 4th February 2019, aged 99 years.
A dearly loved mum to Peter and daughters Angela, Norma and Margaret. Beloved sister to Bert and Dot, a loving grandma and a proud great-grandma. The funeral will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 28th February at 10.30am. Family flowers only please
but donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support for which a box will be provided.
All enquiries to Simpsons Funeral Service, Parkfield Chapel Of Rest, South Lane, HX5 0HQ
tel. 01422 373531
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
