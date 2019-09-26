|
|
|
Tipple Ruth On September 19th 2019, Ruth, aged 95 years of Elland, passed away peacefully after a long illness borne with great fortitude and positivity.
Ruth was the dearly loved aunt of Melvyn and Joyce, Lynda and David, David and Rosemary, Mary, the late Roy and Alan and a friend to many.
A celebratory service for Ruth will take place at Bethesda Church, Saville Road, Elland at 12:30pm on Tuesday October 8th followed by
a committal service at Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers will be greatly appreciated for which a plate will be available at the service.
Donations received will be shared between the Halifax Macmillan Unit, Bethesda Church and Elland Disabled and Able Bodied Social Club. Would friends please accept this as the only intimation and
kindly meet at Bethesda Church.
All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Tel: 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019