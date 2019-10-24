|
|
|
DEMAINE Russell Rita, Karen, Tracey and all the family wish to express their sincere thanks for all the loving support they have received at
this sad time.
They are grateful that so many
of you came together to
celebrate Russell's life and for
the very generous donations
given in his memory.
Special thanks to all the staff at Woodfield Grange Nursing Home for the magnificent care he received, the medical staff at Stainland Road Medical Centre and the Rev. Paul Welch for
leading the service.
Finally, thanks to Casa, Brighouse for their excellent catering and
to Andrew Naylor and Family,
Funeral Directors, for all their support
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019