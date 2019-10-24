Resources More Obituaries for Russell Demaine Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Russell Demaine

Notice DEMAINE Russell Rita, Karen, Tracey and all the family wish to express their sincere thanks for all the loving support they have received at

this sad time.

They are grateful that so many

of you came together to

celebrate Russell's life and for

the very generous donations

given in his memory.

Special thanks to all the staff at Woodfield Grange Nursing Home for the magnificent care he received, the medical staff at Stainland Road Medical Centre and the Rev. Paul Welch for

leading the service.

Finally, thanks to Casa, Brighouse for their excellent catering and

to Andrew Naylor and Family,

Funeral Directors, for all their support Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices