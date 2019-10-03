|
|
|
DEMAINE Russell Peacefully, at
Woodfield Grange Nursing Home,
on Saturday 21st September 2019,
Russell aged 79 years.
The much loved and
loving husband of Rita,
loving father of Karen and Tracey,
devoted granddad of
Lucy, Bradley, Rachel and Chris
and father-in-law of Mike and Jon.
Russell was deeply loved and respected by all his extended family and many friends and
will be sadly missed.
A service to celebrate Russell's life
will be held at Cross Hills
Methodist Church, Greetland, on
Friday 11th October at 11-30 am
followed by Committal
at Park Wood.
By request,
family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be given to support
the work of Dementia UK.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors.
01422-377840.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 3, 2019