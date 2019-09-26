|
|
|
MIDGLEY Roy On September 16th 2019,
at home, in Hipperholme.
Roy, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Sheila,
much loved dad
of Craig and Lorraine,
dear father-in-law
of Caroline and Graeme,
loving grandad, great grandad, brother and uncle
and a good friend to many.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday October 4th at 10.30am. Family flowers only please,
but donations to Overgate Hospice would be much appreciated.
A plate will be available on the day. Enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
Clare Road.
Tel: 01422 353970.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019