Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
14:15
Parkwood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Elsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Elsworth

Notice Condolences

Roy Elsworth Notice
ELSWORTH Roy Peacefully on Wednesday
10th July 2019, Roy, aged 81 years, passed away at Overgate Hospice surrounded by his family.
A devoted dad to Debra and Steven, a dear grandad, great grandad and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Parkwood Crematorium, Elland, on Monday 22nd July 2019 at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service. Tel. 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices