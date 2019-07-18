|
ELSWORTH Roy Peacefully on Wednesday
10th July 2019, Roy, aged 81 years, passed away at Overgate Hospice surrounded by his family.
A devoted dad to Debra and Steven, a dear grandad, great grandad and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Parkwood Crematorium, Elland, on Monday 22nd July 2019 at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service. Tel. 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 18, 2019