|
|
|
Dawson Roy On 30th November 2019 peacefully at Woodfield Grange Care Home amongst his loving family and friends, Roy aged 79 years.
Devoted husband of Mavis,
dearly loved dad of Paul and
partner Leanne, also a good friend to many, who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 16th December at 11.15am. Family flowers only please,
but donations would be greatly appreciated for Woodfield
Grange Care Home for which a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and kindly
meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service Tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 5, 2019