S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:45
Northowram Methodist Church
Rose Harvey Notice
HARVEY Rose Peacefully on 16th August, 2019
in her 100th year, Rose lately
of Northowram.
A much loved mum of David. Barbara and Brian,
a dear mother-in-law
of Valerie and Audrey,
inspirational grandma of
Amanda, Sarah, David, Paul, Georgina, Elizabeth and Kathryn,
great grandma Rose of
Lloyd, Isaac, Lewis, Esme,
Isobel, Jake and Eddie.
A service of Thanksgiving
will be held at
Northowram Methodist Church
on Wednesday September 4th
at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu can be made on the day for the N.S.P.C.C.
All Enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel Of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 29, 2019
