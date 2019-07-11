Home

Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Ronald Kitson Notice
KITSON Ronald Peacefully on Tuesday 2nd July 2019, Ron aged 81 years, passed away at CRH. A devoted Husband to Winnie, a loving Dad to Trevor, David, Andrew and Jeanette, a dear Brother to Steven, Grandad and a good friend to many.
The Funeral Service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium Elland,
on Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service, Tel. 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 11, 2019
