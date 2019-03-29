Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Ingram Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Ingram

Notice INGRAM Ronald Brenda, James, Clare and Tim

would like to thank all those who were able to attend the funeral and for their most generous donations to Overgate Hospice and

Forget-me-not Trust Children's Hospice for which we

are truly grateful.

Thank you to everyone for their many kind words, letters, cards of condolence, flowers and all the love and support shown at this sad time.

Thanks also to

The Elland Male Voice Choir

for their rendition at the service.

A final and special thanks to our ministers Andy and Jo Williams for their comforting words. Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019