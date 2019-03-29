|
|
|
INGRAM Ronald Brenda, James, Clare and Tim
would like to thank all those who were able to attend the funeral and for their most generous donations to Overgate Hospice and
Forget-me-not Trust Children's Hospice for which we
are truly grateful.
Thank you to everyone for their many kind words, letters, cards of condolence, flowers and all the love and support shown at this sad time.
Thanks also to
The Elland Male Voice Choir
for their rendition at the service.
A final and special thanks to our ministers Andy and Jo Williams for their comforting words.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
