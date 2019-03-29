Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Ingram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Ingram

Notice

Ronald Ingram Notice
INGRAM Ronald Brenda, James, Clare and Tim
would like to thank all those who were able to attend the funeral and for their most generous donations to Overgate Hospice and
Forget-me-not Trust Children's Hospice for which we
are truly grateful.
Thank you to everyone for their many kind words, letters, cards of condolence, flowers and all the love and support shown at this sad time.
Thanks also to
The Elland Male Voice Choir
for their rendition at the service.
A final and special thanks to our ministers Andy and Jo Williams for their comforting words.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.