INGRAM Ronald Leonard Walter On Saturday 2nd March 2019,
Ron fell asleep after a short illness,aged 80 years, at
Overgate Hospice, Elland.
Ron, the beloved husband of Brenda, a devoted father to James, Clare and Tim, a much loved brother, uncle, cousin and grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all.
A private family only committal
will take place at Park Wood Crematorium prior to a service
of celebration of his life at
Blackley Baptist Church on
Friday 22nd March at 2.15 pm.
Family flowers only please, any donations in memory of Ron
will be shared equally between
Overgate Hospice and Forget-me-not Trust-Children's Hospice.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
