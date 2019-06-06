|
Stott Roger Clement On May 30 2019, peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Elland Roger Clement, aged 53 years, of Elland. Beloved son of Iris and the late Peter and a dear brother of Gillian,
Ivan and Jennifer.
Service at Providence Chapel of Rest Huddersfield Road Elland on Tuesday 11 June 2019 at 12 noon followed by cremation (private).
Will friends please meet at the Chapel of Rest and accept this the only intimation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Overgate Hospice c/o Elland Funeral Services Huddersfield Road Elland.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
