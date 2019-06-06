Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Stott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Stott

Notice Condolences

Roger Stott Notice
Stott Roger Clement On May 30 2019, peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Elland Roger Clement, aged 53 years, of Elland. Beloved son of Iris and the late Peter and a dear brother of Gillian,
Ivan and Jennifer.
Service at Providence Chapel of Rest Huddersfield Road Elland on Tuesday 11 June 2019 at 12 noon followed by cremation (private).
Will friends please meet at the Chapel of Rest and accept this the only intimation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Overgate Hospice c/o Elland Funeral Services Huddersfield Road Elland.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.