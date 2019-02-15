|
|
|
GASKIN Roger Bruce On 10th February 2019, peacefully
at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, surrounded by his loving family, Roger, aged 73 years.
Dearly loved dad of Maxine and Darren, much loved father-in-law
of Lee and Sarah, loving grandad
of Sharna, Isobelle, Lukas, Harry, Jenson and Harper, dear brother
of Stuart and Barry, brother-in-law of Anne and Lucille.
Also a good friend to many
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 27th February at 9.45am. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead
Funeral Service tel 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
