Robin Bryenton

Robin Bryenton
Bryenton Robin On 25th February 2019,
peacefully surrounded by his
loving family, Robin, aged 73 years.
The much loved partner of Elaine, dearly loved dad of Paul and Andrew, loving grandad of Lily, dear brother of Lynn and Michelle, uncle of Kelly and Jonathan. Also a good friend to many, who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday 15th March at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please,
but donations would be greatly appreciated for The Alzheimer's Society and Overgate Hospice, for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium. All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service
tel. 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
