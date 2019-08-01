|
|
|
WADDINGTON Robert On July 25th, passed away peacefully at home, Bob, aged 81 years, of Willowfield, the dearly beloved and loving husband of Brenda; much loved dad of Richard and his wife Michelle, loving grandad of Matthew; a sadly missed brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and a good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St John's Church, Warley on Monday, August 5th at 10:15am followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 11:15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, as desired to
The Royal British Legion or
Cancer Research UK would be appreciated.
A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019