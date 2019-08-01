Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williamson Funeral Service (Sowerby Bridge)
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:15
St John's Church
Warley
View Map
Committal
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
Following Services
11:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Waddington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Waddington

Notice Condolences

Robert Waddington Notice
WADDINGTON Robert On July 25th, passed away peacefully at home, Bob, aged 81 years, of Willowfield, the dearly beloved and loving husband of Brenda; much loved dad of Richard and his wife Michelle, loving grandad of Matthew; a sadly missed brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and a good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St John's Church, Warley on Monday, August 5th at 10:15am followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 11:15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, as desired to
The Royal British Legion or
Cancer Research UK would be appreciated.
A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.