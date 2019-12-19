|
|
|
Ritchie Robert Leslie
(Bob) On 6th December 2019, peacefully at home, Bob, aged 83 years,
of Sowerby Bridge.
Beloved Husband of the late Doreen also a loving Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad, Brother,
Brother-in-law and Uncle.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th December
at 12.30pm
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu,
if so desired, to Marie Curie,
for which a plate will be
available after the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel; 01484 713512
Can all friends meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019