|
|
|
McGLEENAN Pauline and all of Robert's family wish to convey their heartfelt thanks for the countless expressions of love, sympathy and donations to the Parkinsons UK they have received at this sad time. They are truly grateful that so many of you were able to come and join in either/or both Services held to celebrate Robert's life. Thank you to Deacon Keith Ballard and Father Elliott Wright for attending Robert at Bryan Wood Care Home. There the Staff provided outstanding palliative care to Robert in addition to upholding and sustaining his family. Very special thanks to Father Michael Hall for his kindness, advice and words of comfort; also for celebrating the Requiem Mass, supported by Angela, John and Eamon, and later conducting the Committal at Park Wood. Finally, thanks are due to B.J.Melia & Sons, Funeral Directors, for their help and support, also to Prego's Restaurant for their superb catering and warm welcome.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019