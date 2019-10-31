Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
13:00
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Brighouse
View Map
McGLEENAN
Robert On 19th October 2019, after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family, Robert passed away peacefully at Bryan Wood Care Home, Huddersfield.
Beloved husband of Pauline, loving father of Paul, Richard & Carrie, beloved stepfather to Helen & Greg, devoted grandfather to Becky, Sam, Sarah & Louise, much loved
father-in-law to Stephen & Linda.

Reception into St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Brighouse on Thursday
7th November 2019 at 7.30 p.m.
Requiem Mass will be held on
Friday 8th November at 1.00 p.m., followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, family flowers only please but donations if desired to Parkinson's Society c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church, (no clothing restrictions).
R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019
