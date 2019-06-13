Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Alderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Alderson

Notice Condolences

Robert Alderson Notice
Alderson Robert
'Barry' Suddenly, after a long illness,
on 29th May 2019,
Barry, aged 85 years.
Loving husband of the late Sarah, dearly loved father of
Sarah Margaret, cherished grandad to Elliot, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and good friend and neighbour to many.
The Celebration of Barry's Life will take place at 10.30am on Wednesday 19th June,
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to
The - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.

R.I.P
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.