|
|
|
Alderson Robert
'Barry' Suddenly, after a long illness,
on 29th May 2019,
Barry, aged 85 years.
Loving husband of the late Sarah, dearly loved father of
Sarah Margaret, cherished grandad to Elliot, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and good friend and neighbour to many.
The Celebration of Barry's Life will take place at 10.30am on Wednesday 19th June,
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to
The - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
R.I.P
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
Read More