Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highfield Funeral Service
Trinity Street
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD1 4DT
01484 428243
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
13:15
Huddersfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Williamson

Notice Condolences

Rita Williamson Notice
Williamson Rita On 18th March 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 83 years.
Much loved wife of John,
loving mum to Barry and Stephen,
a dear grandma, sister and
friend to many.
A service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday 9th April at 1:15pm.
Would friends please accept this
as the only intimation and kindly
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if desired, to the RSPCA, for which a plate will be provided after the service.
Any enquiries to Highfield Funeral Service Tel: 01484 428243
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.