Williamson Rita On 18th March 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 83 years.
Much loved wife of John,
loving mum to Barry and Stephen,
a dear grandma, sister and
friend to many.
A service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday 9th April at 1:15pm.
Would friends please accept this
as the only intimation and kindly
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if desired, to the RSPCA, for which a plate will be provided after the service.
Any enquiries to Highfield Funeral Service Tel: 01484 428243
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
