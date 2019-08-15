Home

POWERED BY

Services
Radcliffe Funeral Service (Kirkheaton, Huddersfield)
New Road
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD5 0JB
01484 535853
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
13:15
Huddersfield Crematorium
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
14:00
New North Road Baptist Church
Huddersfield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Rothery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Rothery

Notice Condolences

Rita Rothery Notice
Rothery Rita Katherine On 2nd August 2019,
at Hopton Care Cottages,
Rita Katherine aged 87 years.
The dearly loved daughter of the late Frank and Ethel Mary Rothery. A Service of Thanksgiving for Rita's life will be held at New North Road Baptist Church, Huddersfield on Tuesday 20th August at 2pm, preceded by cremation at Huddersfield Crematorium at 1.15pm. Donations if wished are to be shared between New North Road Baptist Church and Kirkwood Hospice
c/o Radcliffe Funeral Service,
The Lindens, New Road, Kirkheaton, HD5 0JB or a donation box will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.