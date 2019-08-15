|
|
|
Rothery Rita Katherine On 2nd August 2019,
at Hopton Care Cottages,
Rita Katherine aged 87 years.
The dearly loved daughter of the late Frank and Ethel Mary Rothery. A Service of Thanksgiving for Rita's life will be held at New North Road Baptist Church, Huddersfield on Tuesday 20th August at 2pm, preceded by cremation at Huddersfield Crematorium at 1.15pm. Donations if wished are to be shared between New North Road Baptist Church and Kirkwood Hospice
c/o Radcliffe Funeral Service,
The Lindens, New Road, Kirkheaton, HD5 0JB or a donation box will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 15, 2019