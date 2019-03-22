Home

Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Rita Miller Notice
MILLER Rita After a long illness, Rita aged 82, passed away at home surrounded by her family.
She will be reunited with her late son Adrian, a devoted wife to Keith, a loving sister to Andrew and mum to Steve, a dearly loved sister in law
to Rose, mother in law to Sallie, grandma, aunt and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 2nd April, 2019 at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service Tel: 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
