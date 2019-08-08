|
Jones Rita Doreen On 29th July 2019 at Norton House, Elland, Rita, aged 93 years of Halifax. Beloved Wife of the late Norman,
the dearly loved Mother of
Patricia & Paula. A loving Grandma, Great Grandma and a dear friend to many. Service at Melia's Chapel of Rest, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax on
Tuesday 13th August 2019 at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, at 2.15pm.
Donations if desired to Dementia UK c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453. Will friends accept this as
the only intimation and
meet at the Chapel.
R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 8, 2019