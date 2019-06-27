|
|
|
NOREMBERG Richard On June 16th, peacefully at Cleveland House Care Home, Huddersfield. Ricky, aged 66 years of Huddersfield, formally of Triangle the dearly beloved husband of Sheila,
a loving dad, grandad, great grandad and a good friend to many.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday July 15th at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, as desired to Kirkwood Hospice or
Cleveland House Amenities Fund.
A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
