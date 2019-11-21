|
Ingham Richard On 16th November 2019 peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Richard, aged 69 years,
of Greetland, Hx.
Dearly loved husband of Louise, beloved son of Brenda and the
late Jack, much loved brother of Andrew, loving brother-in-law to Ann, Sally, Howard and the
late Andrew.
Richard's funeral service will take place at Bertie's Banqueting Rooms, Brook St, Elland, on
Thursday 5th December at 1.15pm followed by private committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but donations would be much appreciated to Cancer Research
c/o Elland Funeral Services, Huddersfield Rd, Elland, HX5 9AH.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at
Bertie's Banqueting Rooms.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 21, 2019