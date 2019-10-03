|
|
|
Emery Richard Matthew After a long illness on
26th September 2019,
Richard aged 83 years passed
away peacefully at home.
A dearly loved Husband of Kathleen, Father, Grandfather, Brother,
Uncle and friend to many.
The funeral service will be held on 7th October, 11.15am at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland HX5 9HZ. There will be an opportunity to share memories and join us for refreshments after the funeral at Belgrave Social Club,
Clare Mount, HX3 6AW.
Family flowers only, donations to local charity Heathy Minds,
1 King Street, Halifax HX1 1SR.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 3, 2019