DEARDEN Richard
Allenby On September 11th 2019, peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Richard, aged 86 years,
of Claremount.
Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret and father of Mark.
As per Richard's wishes,
no formal service will take place
but friends are invited to an informal gathering and remembrance of Richard at The Halifax Chapel of Repose, Clare Road on
Friday September 27th at 2pm.
Followed by a private cremation.
No flowers by request please but donations to Arthritis Action
would be much appreciated,
a plate will be available on the day.
Will friends please meet
at the Chapel and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2019
