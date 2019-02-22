|
|
|
AINLEY Richard On 10th February 2019,
very peacefully at
St James Hospital, Leeds,
Richard aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret and much loved dad of Catherine.
Service will be held on
Wednesday 13th March at Brighouse Central Methodist Church at 11.15am, followed by committal at Huddersfield Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu if so desired to The British Heart Foundation for which a plate will be provided at the church.
Everyone is welcome.
Any enquiries to
Charles Wood Funeral Service,
Tel 01484 720811
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
