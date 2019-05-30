Sutcliffe Reynard Malcolm Malcolm, aged 97, died

peacefully on the 23rd May 2019 at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, surrounded by his family.

Malcolm the dearly loved husband of Mavis Sheila, much loved father of Colin and Heather, dear father in law of Anthony and Muriel and Grandad to James. A special brother in law, uncle, and a good friend to many.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the nursing staff at the HRI and also to

Passion for Support for their continuing care.

The funeral service will take place

at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 18th June at 12.45pm.

Family flowers only please, but donations would be appreciated for Overgate Hospice, for which a plate will available after the service.

Will friends please accept this intimation, and kindly meet at the crematorium.

All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382 Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019