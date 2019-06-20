Home

Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Rebecca Lumb Notice
Lumb Rebecca Suddenly on 5th June 2019,
Rebecca Dawn, aged 41
passed away peacefully.
Best friend and treasured mum of Sophie, a dearly loved daughter of Karen and Richard and dear brother of Aden, loving partner of Marc and
a good friend to many.
The Funeral Service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on
Friday 28th June 2019 at 12.45pm.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made
to Neurosurgery, NHS.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service, Tel. 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 20, 2019
