JONES Raymond On July 17th 2019, peacefully at home, Raymond, aged 86 years.
The dearly loved husband of Margaret and a much loved dad of Chris, Tim and Simon (Sam), a loving father in law of Sue, Claire and Louise, a special grandad of Matthew and Sarah, Sam and Will, Maisie, Katie, Ava and the late Emily Jane. Much loved brother of Kenneth.
Raymond will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
A private cremation will be followed by a service of thanksgiving at Highgate Methodist Church on
Thursday 1st August at 11:15am.
Enquiries to Halifax Chapel of Repose, Clare Road.
Tel. 01422 353970
Will friends please meet at church and accept this the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 25, 2019
