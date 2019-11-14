Home

Hitchen Raymond Suddenly and peacefully at Valley View Care Home, Raymond aged 88 years, late of Sowerby Bridge.
Loved Husband of the late Elaine, loving Father of Paul and Susan, dear Grandad of Heather, Nicola and Rebecca, Great Grandad to Poppy and Caitlyn and a dear Brother.
Will friends meet for service at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 25th November at 1:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Alzheimer's Society c/o Joseph Sutcliffe & Son Ltd Funeral Directors 8A Willow Street, Sowerby Bridge HX6 2BU would be appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019
