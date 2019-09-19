|
CULLY Raymond Suddenly on
Wednesday 4th September 2019, Ray, a much loved and loving husband to Sandra.
A cherished dad to Susanne, Natalie and Neil, brother of the late Betty and Doreen and grandpa to Sam, Charlotte and Jamie.
He was also a dear friend to many and will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Monday
23rd September a 11.15am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may be given in lieu for the benefit of Overgate Hospice.
Will friends please accept
this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2019