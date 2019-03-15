|
Wood Phyllis Mary On 9th March 2019, peacefully, Phyllis aged 90 years of Savile Park, Hx. Beloved wife of John, dearly loved Mother of Nigel, Chris,
Nicola and the late Jeremy, dear
mother-in-law of Jeremy, Jane and Bridget, much loved nanna to Leonie, Daniel, Harriet, Jessica, Greg and Ben, loving great nanna to Blake, Isaac, Flynn, Travis, Felix and Nyah.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Tuesday 26th March at 2.15pm,
family flowers only please
but donations if desired to
Overgate Hospice and
the Dogs Trust C/o
Elland Funeral services, Huddersfield Rd, Elland, HX5 9AH, will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
