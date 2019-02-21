|
|
|
WHITTAKER Phyllis Mary
(née Spark) On 12th February 2019 at Savile Park Residential Home Halifax. Phyllis, aged 90 years of Brighouse.
Beloved wife of the late Harry.
The dearly loved sister of Kenneth
& May. A loving sister of Margaret.
A caring auntie, great auntie and a dear friend to many.
Reception into St Joseph's R-C Church, Brighouse on Wednesday 6th March 2019 at 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday
7th March 2019 at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Overgate Hospice c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet Street, Halifax HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 21, 2019
