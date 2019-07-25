|
|
|
spearman Phyllis On 9th July 2019, peacefully at home, Phyllis, aged 74 years.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Brian, a dear Cousin, Auntie,
Sister in law and a good friend to many, who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday 2nd August at 11.15am.
Donations in lieu of flowers would
be greatly appreciated for the Macmillan Nurses for which a
plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium. All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service
Tel 01422 327 382
