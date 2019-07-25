Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springhead Funeral Services (Halifax)
7-9 Stainland Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 8AD
01422 327382
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Spearman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Spearman

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Spearman Notice
spearman Phyllis On 9th July 2019, peacefully at home, Phyllis, aged 74 years.
The dearly loved Wife of the late Brian, a dear Cousin, Auntie,
Sister in law and a good friend to many, who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday 2nd August at 11.15am.
Donations in lieu of flowers would
be greatly appreciated for the Macmillan Nurses for which a
plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium. All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service
Tel 01422 327 382
Published in Halifax Courier on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.