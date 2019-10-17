Home

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
13:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Phyllis Burnside Notice
Burnside Phyllis Maud
(née Lodge) On October 3rd 2019, peacefully at Bankfield Manor Care Home, Boothtown, formerly of Clement Court. Phyllis aged 95 years.
Wife of the late Robert and
a much loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Tuesday October 29th at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired may be given to
Luv 2 meet U, charity number 313069 c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 17, 2019
