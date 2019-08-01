|
|
|
woods Philip Edward Peacefully on July 27th 2019 at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
Philip aged 68 years of Todmorden and late of Elland.
Dearly loved son of the late Bill and Greta, a much loved brother of Stephen and Hilary, a dear uncle of Alan and Jamie.
Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday August 7th at 10.30am.
No flowers please by request but donations in lieu can be made on the day for Caring For Life.
All enquiries to the Halifax
Chapel Of Repose, 25 Clare Road
tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept
this as the only intimation and meet at crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019