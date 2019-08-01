Home

S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Philip Woods Notice
woods Philip Edward Peacefully on July 27th 2019 at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
Philip aged 68 years of Todmorden and late of Elland.
Dearly loved son of the late Bill and Greta, a much loved brother of Stephen and Hilary, a dear uncle of Alan and Jamie.
Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday August 7th at 10.30am.
No flowers please by request but donations in lieu can be made on the day for Caring For Life.
All enquiries to the Halifax
Chapel Of Repose, 25 Clare Road
tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept
this as the only intimation and meet at crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 1, 2019
