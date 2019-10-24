Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:30
St Peter's Church
Sowerby
BROWNRIDGE Philip James On October 14th after a long illness borne with great courage and his typical good humour, Philip passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.
The beloved husband of Janet, devoted and much loved dad of Katie and Lucy, and a loving and proud grandad of James and Harry.
The funeral service will take place at St Peter's Church, Sowerby,
on Monday 28th Oct at 12.30pm followed by private family committal. Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu to the
or RNLI
would be appreciated to
B.J.Melia & Sons,64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019
