|
|
|
White Peter (Docker) On 28th August 2019 at Heartlands Hospital Birmingham Peter
aged 60 years of Boothtown, Hx.
Dearly loved son of the late Bill and Thora, much loved brother of Margaret, Lynn and the late Bill
and Vivien, loving uncle to Lorna.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Friday 20th September 2019 at 3pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Headway C/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 12, 2019