Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Sugden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Sugden

Notice

Peter Sugden Notice
SUGDEN Peter Henry Sandra, Julie, Jason and all the family wish to express their sincere thanks for all the loving support they have received at this sad time, to all those who came together to celebrate Peter's life and for the generous donations given in his memory.
Special thanks to the Rev. Terry Keen for his comforting words, to the Malthouse for their excellent catering and to Andrew Naylor and Family, Funeral Directors, for making all the arrangements.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -