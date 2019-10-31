|
|
|
SUGDEN Peter Henry Sandra, Julie, Jason and all the family wish to express their sincere thanks for all the loving support they have received at this sad time, to all those who came together to celebrate Peter's life and for the generous donations given in his memory.
Special thanks to the Rev. Terry Keen for his comforting words, to the Malthouse for their excellent catering and to Andrew Naylor and Family, Funeral Directors, for making all the arrangements.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019