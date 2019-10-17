|
SUGDEN Peter Henry Passed away peacefully on
Friday 11th October 2019,
at the Royal Infirmary, Huddersfield,
Peter aged 86 years.
He was the beloved husband of Sandra for 60 years, much loved dad of Julie, Jason and the late Mark, a loving father-in-law and a devoted granddad and great granddad.
He will be sadly missed by all his extended family and many friends.
A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at Stones Methodist Church, Ripponden on
Friday 25th October at 3:00 pm, followed by interment at
Parrock Nook Congregational Burial Ground, Rishworth.
By request, family flowers only please, but donations in lieu,
if so desired,
may be given for the benefit of
The Royal British Legion and
The Epilepsy Society.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
01422-377840.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 17, 2019