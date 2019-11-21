Home

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
10:00
St John's Church
Coley
Peter Smith Notice
SMITH Peter Former proprietor of
Headlands Garage, Hipperholme.
Peacefully on Saturday November 16th 2019, aged 89 years.
Much loved Husband of the late Avril, loving Dad to Anne, a cherished Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed.
The funeral service and burial will be held at St John's Church, Coley,
on Thursday November 28th at 10.00am.
Family flowers only by request,
but donations may be made to the Noonan Syndrome Association, for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 21, 2019
